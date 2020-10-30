For the second straight day, New Mexico reported over 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday as health officials announced a fourth death linked to an outbreak at a Santa Fe assisted living facility.
Friday's tally of 1,010 infections nearly equaled Thursday's record of 1,082.
The state also recorded 13 more deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 1,007. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Monday to honor New Mexico residents who have died of COVID-19.
“One thousand New Mexican lives lost is an unfathomable tragedy," the governor said in a news release. "For many months now, the daily drumbeat of a few more deaths, a few more deaths has served to diminish the acute feeling of loss. But it is tragic and real for me, every single day, because it is tragic and real for the New Mexican families with an empty seat at the table, a hole in their hearts that will never be filled."
Lujan Grisham reitered a message she has emphasized throughout the pandemic: Stay home as much as possible and wear a mask when you must go out.
"I plead with New Mexicans: Take this virus seriously," the governor said.
Among the newly reported deaths was a Santa Fe County man in his 80s who had lived at Kingston Residence, which has struggled to contain a sudden increase in infections. The death was the county's 14th.
As of Friday, the long-term care facility off Rodeo Road had 31 confirmed cases among residents and 22 among staff. The state also reported a second staff member at Vista Hermosa on Calle Vera Cruz in Santa Fe had contracted the virus.
The other deaths announced Friday were four women from Bernalillo County, including one in her 20s; a woman in her 20s from Cibola County; two men from Doña Ana County; a woman from Eddy County; a man from Luna County; a man from Sandoval County; and two men from Socorro County.
Santa Fe County added 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus, while Bernalillo County had 335, Doña Ana had 248, Luna County had 43 and Valencia County had 41. The number of confirmed infections statewide increased to 45,909.
Health officials said 334 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19. On Friday, 78 percent of the state's general hospital beds and 75 percent of its intensive care beds were occupied.
