New Mexico has again surpassed 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, and a Santa Fe man in his 70s was among 10 newly reported deaths.
The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 235; San Juan, with 172; Otero, 90; McKinley, 64; Valencia, 58; Sandoval, 51; Grant, 38; and Santa Fe, 34.
The other deaths involved three people from San Juan County and one each from Bernalillo, Chaves, Curry, Lea, Lincoln and Rio Arriba counties.
New Mexico's number of confirmed coronavirus cases amid the pandemic rose to 275,209, while the number of deaths reached 5,049.
As of Friday, 397 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
