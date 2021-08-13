The New Mexico Department of Health reported 798 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths Friday.
The virus continued to ravage communities with large numbers of unvaccinated residents, such as Lea County, which had 104 additional infections.
Eddy and Chaves counties, which border Lea County, added 83 and 53 cases, respectively. Eddy County also reported two additional deaths. All three counties have a vaccination rate of just over 40 percent.
Santa Fe County reported 28 additional infections, while Bernalillo County had 197 cases and three more deaths. Otero County added 43 cases, Doña Ana County recorded 42 and Valencia County logged 40.
To date, New Mexico has reported 218,569 cases, resulting in 4,446 deaths.
Hospitals statewide had 296 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Friday, three more than Thursday.
