New Mexico's improved COVID-19 news was short-lived.
The state, which had dropped below 1,000 cases Tuesday, saw its coronavirus case count jump to 1,444 on Wednesday, with 15 additional deaths reported.
Santa Fe County's case count was 75, up from 31 the day before.
Of the new cases, 447 were in Bernalillo County. There were 23 cases in Rio Arriba County and six in Los Alamos County.
According to the state Department of Health, four of the deaths reported Wednesday were in San Juan County. Three victims were from Doña Ana County.
The state reported 687 people hospitalized with COVID-19. New Mexico has not had that many people in the hospital with the virus since Jan. 2.
