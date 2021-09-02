State health officials on Thursday reported 994 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional deaths, including a Los Alamos County man in his 90s.
San Juan County added five more deaths, while Bernalillo, Curry and Valencia counties each had two. Lea, Sandoval and Socorro counties each reported one more fatality.
Santa Fe County had 34 new cases, Bernalillo County added 220, Chaves County recorded 116, Lea County had 96 and Doña Ana County logged 87.
New Mexico has reported 234,475 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,544 deaths.
On Thursday, 392 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
What was the vaccination status of the positives, the hospitalizations, and the unfortunate deaths?
