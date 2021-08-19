The New Mexico Department of Health reported 968 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's total to 222,927 since the pandemic began.
The state also reported four additional deaths — in Bernalillo, Chaves, Sandoval and San Juan counties — for a total of 4,463.
Hospitals statewide reported 356 patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Thursday, three more than on Wednesday.
Of the infections reported Thursday, Bernalillo County had 199, Lea County had 158, Chaves County had 104, Eddy County had 87 and Doña Ana County had 75.
In Northern New Mexico, San Miguel County added 25 cases, Santa Fe County had 21, Taos County had 11 and Rio Arriba County had 10.
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED….NO EXCUSES!!!
