New Mexico officials said there were 96 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and an additional 369 people were infected during the two days the state did not issue its coronavirus reports.
Four people — including a woman in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had been a resident of the BeeHive Homes Edgewood facility — died from COVID-19 in the period the state did not issue reports.
New Mexico has now suffered 3,953 deaths during the 13-month crisis.
In Monday's report, the state said Santa Fe County had three new cases. Only 17 of the state's counties reported new cases.
Currently, 85 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 47.9 percent of New Mexicans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 30.4 percent were fully vaccinated. The state said 1,305,510 doses had been administered.
