Health officials in New Mexico reported 82 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 205,215.
Santa Fe County added 10 infections, while Bernalillo County had 25, Valencia County recorded nine and Doña Ana County logged eight.
The Health Department also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 — a Colfax County woman in her 50s and a San Juan County man in his 70s — to bring the statewide toll to 4,334.
There were 68 people in New Mexico receiving hospital care for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 76 on Wednesday.
