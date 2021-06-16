New Mexico's daily coronavirus case count continued to plunge Wednesday as health officials reported just 82 additional infections and three more deaths.
Santa Fe County had three new cases and an additional COVID-19 death — a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Bernalillo County added 22 cases, San Juan County recorded 11 and Doña Ana County had eight.
As of Wednesday, the state's cumulative case count was 204,472 with 4,305 deaths.
Health officials said 98 patients were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
