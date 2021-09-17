The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state's toll to 4,675 fatalities.
Doña Ana and San Juan counties both added three deaths, Bernalillo County and Chaves counties both had two and Curry, Eddy and Sandoval counties each had one. The youngest victim was in his 40s; the oldest was in her 90s.
The state also reported 762 new cases of the coronavirus, including 25 in Santa Fe County, 119 in Bernalillo County, 89 in Lea County, 83 in Doña Ana County, 80 in Eddy County, 67 in Chaves County and 58 in San Juan County.
Overall, New Mexico has had 244,720 confirmed cases.
On Friday, hospitals across the state were treating 354 COVID-19 patients.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.