New Mexico added 76 COVID-19 cases Monday, including three in Santa Fe County.
The state on Monday said a man in his 80s from Lea County and a man in his 60s from McKinley County died. Both had been hospitalized.
In all, 747 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. The state said its overall COVID-19 count now stands at 24,469 cases.
Only two counties, Bernalillo (19) and Doña Ana (10) had additional cases in the double digits Monday. Sixty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 11,688 are listed as having recovered.
Obviously the new "cases" yesterday were an aboration. Today there are 3! Where is the New Mexican headline, "new cases drop 600% overnight!!!!
