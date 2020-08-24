New Mexico added 76 COVID-19 cases Monday, including three in Santa Fe County.

The state on Monday said a man in his 80s from Lea County and a man in his 60s from McKinley County died. Both had been hospitalized.

In all, 747 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. The state said its overall COVID-19 count now stands at 24,469 cases. 

Only two counties, Bernalillo (19) and Doña Ana (10) had additional cases in the double digits Monday. Sixty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 11,688 are listed as having recovered.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Maxwell Vertical

Obviously the new "cases" yesterday were an aboration. Today there are 3! Where is the New Mexican headline, "new cases drop 600% overnight!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.