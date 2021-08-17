The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 749 new cases of the coronavirus and four more deaths from COVID-19, continuing a trend of rising numbers, mostly among unvaccinated residents, as the delta variant surges.
Perhaps most troubling was a 12 percent jump in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in one day, to 341 from 304.
The news came as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she was reinstating a statewide mask mandate and imposing other restrictions to try to stem the spread.
Since the start of the pandemic, New Mexico has had 221,086 cases and 4,455 deaths from the illness. The new deaths reported Tuesday were a man and woman in their 50s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 50s from Sandoval County and a man in his 70s from Valencia County.
Among the new cases, Santa Fe County had 20, while Bernalillo County had 171 and Lea County had 140. Two ZIP codes in Lea County led the state, with 77 and 43 cases, respectively.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED…..NO EXCUSES!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.