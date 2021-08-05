The state Department of Health reported 671 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including 33 infections in Santa Fe County.
Over the past two weeks, New Mexico's daily case count has risen steadily as the delta variant has spread across the state.
On July 20, health officials reported 137 new cases. The next day, the total increased to 271. On July 28, there were 329 additional infections, and on Tuesday, the tally was 478.
New Mexico's most populous county, Bernalillo, had 147 new cases Thursday, while Doña Ana County added 65, Eddy County reported 61, San Juan County had 53, Chaves County recorded 36 and Curry County logged 33. Six other counties — Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Otero, Sandoval and Valencia — had at least 20 additional infections.
Eddy, Grant and San Juan counties each reported an additional death related to COVID-19. All three victims were men who were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Two of the men were in their 30s; the third was in his 60s.
The state now has 213,247 cumulative cases and 4,419 fatalities.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 203 on Thursday, from 187 on Wednesday.
Hard to believe that we are STILL using Face Coverings in New Mexico, not insisting on masks. Thanks Michelle... Also, the CDC and NMDOH are STILL telling us not to use N-95 masks! We seem like a 3rd world country... except for the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, China continues to run tiny numbers, as they have for the last year. It CAN be done, but just not by us. We should win a Darwin Award.
