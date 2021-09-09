The New Mexico Department of Health reported 578 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 239,006.
Santa Fe County added 16 cases, while Bernalillo County had 119, Chaves and Lea counties each reported 61, San Juan County had 42 and Doña Ana County recorded 40.
The state also reported eight additional deaths to bring the statewide toll to 4,585. Bernalillo County had two newly reported fatalities, while Catron, Doña Ana, Lincoln, Mora, Roosevelt and Sandoval counties each had one.
On Thursday, 397 COVID-19 patients were receiving hospital care in New Mexico.
