New Mexico saw another high count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus infections Monday, with 518 cases reported statewide.
The new positive test results bring the state's total caseload to 37,302 since the pandemic arrived here in March. The death of a Bernalillo County man in his 50s pushes the number of New Mexico fatalities from the virus to 935.
A rising number of patients being treated for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, are hospitalized in the state, health officials said Monday. The number was 183, a 7 percent increase from a day earlier.
Bernalillo County, with 123 new cases, and Doña County, with 102, led the state's daily count Monday.
Several less-populated counties in the state's southern and southeastern areas tallied double-digit numbers: 30 in Lea and Chaves counties; 20 in Luna, Eddy and Curry counties; 16 in Otero County and 11 in Lincoln County.
Valencia and Socorro counties in Central New Mexico had 19 and 13 cases, respectively. San Juan County, in the state's northwestern corner, had 16.
Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties had 11 new cases each.
There were 24 new cases reported among state inmates held at the Lea County Correctional Facility, bringing the prison's total caseload to 102.
Wait a minute New Mexican. Caseload of 37302 cases? What about those who have recovered? Instead of regurgitating press releases, how about drilling down on the data and telling your readers where the problems are in Santa Fe and the reasons behind the problems.
As of Monday, there are 20,001 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. This is from KOB TV
I don't know if this means that some 17000 people are still sick, or if the recovered numbers are wrong.
