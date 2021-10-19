COVID-19 cases slowed, if only for a day, but the death toll remains fearsome.
The state Department of Health announced the addition of 517 new cases and 10 additional deaths in its Tuesday report, including 19 cases in Santa Fe County.
The number of new cases was down significantly from recent days, but the numbers can fluctuate greatly. Bernalillo County had 171 cases on Tuesday, with 68 in San Juan County and 35 cases in McKinley County.
Of the COVID-19 victims reported Tuesday, two were Bernalillo County residents. Two people from Lea County also died. The state has seen 4,952 deaths since the crisis began last year.
The state said there are 350 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
