New Mexico's bad news on COVID-19 didn't change much Monday.
The state reported 389 new cases and four deaths, bringing its statewide fatality count to 915 since the crisis began in March. Santa Fe County had 19 cases.
In all, the state has seen 33,362 cases of the novel coronavirus.
Older New Mexicans continued to fall victim: The state on Monday said COVID-19 claimed a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County; a man in his 60s from Doña Ana County; a woman in her 70s from Eddy County and a woman in her 80s from Lincoln County.
Bernalillo County again led the daily count of cases, with 130. There were 83 in Doña Ana County.
The state said 127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.