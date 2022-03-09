New Mexico added 341 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Among the deaths was a Santa Fe County woman in her 70s who had underlying conditions.

The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 81; Santa Fe, 54; Doña Ana, 39; San Juan, 22; and Sandoval, 20. 

The newly reported deaths involved three people each in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties; two in Rio Arriba; and one each in Curry, McKinley, San Juan and Socorro.

The number of New Mexico deaths related to COVID-19 reached 7,026, while the total number of cases statewide amid the pandemic rose to 514,511.

As of Wednesday, 176 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The state's seven-day positivity rate  — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 5 percent.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.