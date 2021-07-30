The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 331 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative totals to 210,416 infections and 4,410 fatalities.
Of the newly reported cases, 93 were in Bernalillo County, 34 were in Eddy County, 31 were in Doña Ana County, 23 were in Sandoval County and 20 were in Chaves County.
Santa Fe County reported 10 additional cases, while Rio Arriba County added five and Taos County had one.
The deaths included a Valencia County man in his 60s and a Lea County man in his 50s.
On Friday, 148 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico, up from 140 on Thursday.
Well, we know the vaccinations don’t work. Variants are alive and well in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Masks don’t work, unless you wear them in confined group areas. How’s that working in Disneyland ?? Address the world overpopulation and the herd won’t need to be culled.
To keep everyone safe 100 percent safe we need lockdown! Only allow one person person per household out once a week if double masked and triple shot vaccinated. No in person schools and no dining in restaurants. We must get this under control, zero deaths, zero positive tests. Total lockdown until then! We're all in this together. 14 month lockdown will make this possible, be responsible and care for society's total safety.
I know that it is practically impossible to calculate, but when one looks at all the license plates around town (many from Delta Variant hot spots), one can’t help but wonder just how much of this spike in Covid cases can be directly attributed to tourism?
