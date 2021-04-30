The New Mexico Department of Health reported 309 additional coronavirus infections Friday, including 10 in Santa Fe County.
The virus has infected 197,733 New Mexicans, or about 9 percent of the state's population.
The state has tallied 4,067 COVID-related deaths, including nine newly confirmed fatalities Friday.
Bernalillo County had 127 new infections, the most of any county. San Juan County added 39 cases, Doña Ana County reported 28, and Sandoval and Valencia counties each had 14.
The state said 145 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
As of Friday, 726,532 New Mexicans, or 43.2 percent of the state's population, were fully vaccinated.
