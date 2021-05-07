The New Mexico Department of Health reported 285 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the statewide total to 199,333.
Santa Fe County added 17 infections, while Bernalillo County had 80, San Juan County recorded 55 and Doña Ana County logged 19.
The state also reported nine more deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 4,098.
There were 145 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across New Mexico.
As of Friday, the state had given out 1,767,862 doses of the coronavirus vaccines, and 47.1 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 69.2 percent of eligible residents were partially vaccinated and 50.1 percent were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.