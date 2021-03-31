The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday reported 277 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.
Santa Fe County had 16 new infections, while Bernalillo County added 125, Sandoval County recorded 41 and Doña Ana County had 23.
A San Miguel County woman in her 80s was among the newly reported fatalities. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Overall, 191,652 New Mexicans have been infected with the virus in the past year, leading to 3,937 deaths.
Health officials said 99 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state.
On Wednesday, 755,452 New Mexicans, or 45 percent of the state's population, had received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 468,778, or 27.9 percent, were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 44.3 percent of residents were partially vaccinated and 24.7 percent were fully vaccinated.
