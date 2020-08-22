New Mexico reported 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four more deaths Saturday.
The state Department of Health has confirmed 24,302 cases since the pandemic started. As of Saturday, 743 people have died of COVID-19.
Doña Ana, Guadalupe, Hidalgo and Lea counties each reported one new death Saturday.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new infections with 86, followed by Chaves County with 22 and Doña Ana County with 14. Santa Fe County had 11 new cases.
The state said 11,458 people have recovered from the illness, while 68 people remain hospitalized.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.