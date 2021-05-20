The New Mexico Department of Health reported 210 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including 13 infections in Santa Fe County, to bring the state's cumulative total to 201,695.
Health officials also reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 — two in Bernalillo County and two in San Juan County — for a total of 4,126 fatalities.
The state said 155 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 63.6 percent of eligible New Mexicans were partially vaccinated and 53.2 percent were fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 60.6 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.
