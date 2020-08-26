The state Department of Health reported 205 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and five more deaths Wednesday.
New Mexico has had 24,732 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March and 755 people have died. Overall, 12,193 people have recovered, state health officials said.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections, with 39, followed by 28 in Sandoval County and 27 in Lea County. Santa Fe County had six new cases.
McKinley and Sandoval counties each had two additional deaths, and Bernalillo County had one.
The state said 71 people were hospitalized Wednesday for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
