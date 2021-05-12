The New Mexico Department of Health reported 196 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 200,232.
Health officials also reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 — two in San Juan County and one in Doña Ana County — to bring the statewide toll to 4,111.
Of the new infections reported Wednesday, six were in Santa Fe County, 68 in Bernalillo County, 29 in San Juan County and 18 in Doña Ana County.
The state said 113 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
