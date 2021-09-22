A Santa Fe County man in his 80s was among 19 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Bernalillo County added six fatalities, Lea County had four and Chaves, Doña Ana, Luna, McKinley, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia counties each recorded one.
In all, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,719 New Mexicans.
The state also reported 719 new cases of the coronavirus, including 18 in Santa Fe County, 212 in Bernalillo County, 51 in Chaves County, 50 in Sandoval County, 47 in Eddy County and 40 in Lea County.
New Mexico has reported 247,353 cases since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, 359 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state.
