New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue to grow, with state health officials announcing 173 new cases, including six in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported a death Monday: a woman in her 50s from San Juan County who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. In all, 493 New Mexico residents have died from the respiratory disease.
New cases included 45 in Bernalillo County, 35 in Doña Ana County and 13 in San Juan County. There were significant numbers in far southeastern New Mexico as well, where nine new cases were reported in Eddy County and six each in Lea and Chaves counties.
The state said 119 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,296 have recovered.
Officials in Santa Fe County have been keeping a wary eye on numbers here, which included 10 cases Sunday. Mayor Alan Webber asked the public in his Monday news conference to redouble its efforts to wear masks in public and limit travel in hopes of blunting community spread.
