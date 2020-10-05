State health officials announced New Mexico added 158 cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total to 30,632.
There were also two new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The deaths of a woman from Chaves County and a man from Lea County bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 894.
Bernalillo County, with 51 positive test results reported Monday, and Doña Ana County, with 44, had the highest number of new cases. Santa Fe County had three new cases.
There were 97 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said, and 17,330 cases were considered recovered.
