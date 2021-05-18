The state Department of Health said Tuesday 155 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in New Mexico, including 15 in Santa Fe County.

Two more people — a woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 40s from Doña Ana County —died from the disease, bringing the state's death toll to 4,118.

Santa Fe County has seen 10,353 COVID-19 cases since the crisis began in March 2020.

The Department of Health said 150 New Mexicans were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

