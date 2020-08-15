The state Department of Health announced 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including five in Santa Fe County.
The department also announced eight more deaths — three in Doña Ana County, two in Bernalillo County and one in Cibola, Eddy and Rio Arriba counties — to bring New Mexico's death toll during the pandemic to 711.
The Department of Health says 10,391 of 23,302, or about 45 percent, of all the state's known cases since March have recovered.
As of Saturday, 113 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
