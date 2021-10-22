New Mexico's stubborn COVID-19 case rate almost looks chronic.
The state added 982 new cases Friday and 14 more deaths as it struggles to regain control of its coronavirus outbreak.
There were 35 cases in Santa Fe County, 17 cases in Rio Arriba County and two in Los Alamos County. But other areas of the state — the Albuquerque region, far Northwest New Mexico and communities in and around Las Cruces — remain consistent producers of new cases.
Bernalillo County reported 228 cases; San Juan County had 167; Doña Ana County had 99; and Otero County added 68.
Of the 14 deaths, three were from Bernalillo County, two from Lea County and two from Quay County.
There were 352 people battling COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.
