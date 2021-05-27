The New Mexico Department of Health reported 131 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 202,698.
Health officials also reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 — three in Bernalillo County and two in San Juan County — for a statewide total of 4,259.
Of the new cases reported Thursday, seven were in Santa Fe County, 34 in Bernalillo County and 27 in San Juan County.
The state said 120 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 130 on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 65 percent of eligible New Mexicans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 55.1 percent were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.