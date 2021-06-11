Health officials in New Mexico reported 130 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's cumulative tally to 204,044 infections.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 35, while San Juan County added 32, Santa Fe County reported 10 and Doña Ana County had nine.
The state also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 — a San Juan County man in his 40s and a Torrance County woman in her 80s, both of whom were hospitalized. Overall, 4,297 New Mexicans have died of the disease.
As of Friday, 93 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Statewide, 57.6 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated and in Santa Fe County, 65.2 percent of residents were inoculated.
