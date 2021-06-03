The New Mexico Department of Health reported 126 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 203,330.
The state also reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 — three in San Juan County and one each in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties — for a statewide total of 4,273 fatalities.
Santa Fe County added eight infections, while Bernalillo County had 39 and San Juan County reported 14.
As of Thursday, 99 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 65.8 percent of eligible New Mexicans were partially vaccinated and 56.1 percent were fully vaccinated.
