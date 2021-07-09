State health officials reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, including 13 infections in Taos County and nine in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had the most new cases with 43.
The state also said a Torrance County man in his 60s died of COVID-19. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
In all, New Mexico has had 206,252 confirmed cases and 4,354 deaths.
On Friday, 77 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 71.5 percent of eligible residents were partially vaccinated and 63.4 percent were fully vaccinated.
