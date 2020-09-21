State health officials announced 106 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday.
The fatalities included a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 60s from Sandoval County. In all, 851 New Mexicans have died.
Santa Fe County reported 15 new cases, with 27 in Bernalillo County and 18 in Doña Ana County.
Santa Fe County has seen 957 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, has a count of 6,226.
The state said 71 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 15,518 have been designated as recovered.
