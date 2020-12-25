State health officials said 1,465 New Mexicans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 36 more deaths.
The state Department of Health said 2,307 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19 this year. It has designated 59,178 cases as having recovered.
Of the cases reported Friday, 69 were in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County reported 428 new cases, with 167 in San Juan County, 145 in Doña Ana County and 99 in Sandoval County.
The state said 774 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of 37 patients from Thursday's report.
