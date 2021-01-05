Coronavirus cases again surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday and the state Department of Health reported a woman in her 90s who lived at Vista Hermosa, a Santa Fe senior living community, was among 20 COVID-19 deaths statewide.
Overall, the state recorded 1,201 coronavirus cases — an increase of 265 from Monday. Santa Fe County's case total fall fell from 63 to 37. The state has a total of 148,499 cases since March, when the crisis began.
In all, 2,594 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
Hospitalizations also increased, as the state reported 740 people were being treated statewide, up from 703 Monday.
