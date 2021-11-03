New Mexico recorded 1,166 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths as of Wednesday, and a Santa Fe County man in his 50s was among the fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
Santa Fe County had 47 new cases. The counties with the highest numbers of deaths were Bernalillo, with 272; San Juan, with 176; Doña Ana, 103; McKinley, 78; Rio Arriba, 67; Grant, 64; Otero, 57; and Sandoval, 52.
The other deaths involved three people in Lea County, two in Cibola and one each in Bernalillo, Curry, McKinley, Roosevelt, Sandoval and Sierra counties.
The number of New Mexicans who have died from COVID-19 complications rose to 5,085, and the number of total virus cases recorded in the state reached 279,670.
As of Wednesday, 419 people were hospitalized in the state with complications from COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.