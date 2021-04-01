New Mexicans who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now able to schedule their own booster shot, state health officials announced Thursday.
To make a booster appointment, log in to vaccineNM.org, choose a location and then select a time from the list of available options.
Any resident who has gotten their first shot — through the vaccineNM.org system or elsewhere — is able to schedule a booster shot.
“Our goal has always been to make registration and vaccination as easy as possible," Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. "Given an increase in vaccine supply, we are now able to offer New Mexicans the ability to self-schedule their booster appointments.”
Beginning Monday, New Mexico will expand vaccine eligibility to all residents older than 16. The state has given out more than 1.2 million shots since it began inoculating residents in December.
The New Mexico Department of Health also announced it has launched a website, vaccineNM.org/facts, that answers frequently asked questions about the vaccine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.