New Mexico residents who are 60 or older with a chronic health condition will be prioritized for getting the coronavirus vaccine among people with chronic conditions, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.
More than a quarter of the state's population falls into this category, health officials said.
“Age is the single most important predictor of COVID-related vulnerability, and some health conditions place residents at much greater risk of COVID-related health complications,” Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. “Prioritizing vaccine for New Mexicans in these groups will save lives.”
The state is administering vaccines to four groups:
- Front-line health care workers.
- Residents who are 75 or older.
- Teachers, school staff and early childhood professionals.
- Residents with a chronic health condition.
As of Wednesday, 26.3 percent of the state's residents were partially vaccinated and 15.1 percent were fully vaccinated.
To see the list of qualifying chronic health conditions, visit vaccinenm.org.
“Age is the single most important predictor of COVID-related vulnerability..." Indeed, so why is NM at 35% of age 65+ vaccinated, while the US is over 65%? Politics, cronyism, nepotism, and these latest "guidelines" will be ignored and cheated on as well. No one believes you Madam Secretary......
