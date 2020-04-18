Every year during the holidays, The New Mexican plays a critical role in helping those in need through the Empty Stocking Fund.
But this year isn't like other years.
So former Gov. Bill Richardson, The New Mexican and several community leaders are partnering on an effort called the Empty Pantry Fund to help city and county residents who are struggling to feed their families during the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund, which already has raised more than $70,000, will allow area residents who've lost their jobs during the crisis to apply for a $200 gift card to a local grocery store.
Richardson, who approached the newspaper with the idea modeled on The New Mexican's annual holiday appeal to help those in need, made an initial gift and has helped raise money from others in the community. He said he receives inquiries every day from people who need assistance and decided to do something about it.
"Lately, there are more and more calls, and they all reflect a very scary financial situation," he said. "Our town is powered by the service industry, and what I'm hearing right now from servers, dishwashers, hotel housekeepers, line cooks and child care workers is they're all worried and they need help."
Richardson and the newspaper hope to raise about $100,000, and already more than two-thirds of that amount has been donated and pledged. Other key partners include the Santa Fe Community Foundation, The Life Link, Presbyterian Medical Services, Enterprise Bank, the Salvation Army and the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. All members of the community who can afford to do so are encouraged to donate, and no gift is too small.
"To say the need in our community is enormous right now would be an understatement," Santa Fe Community Foundation President and CEO Bill Smith said. "Giving people resources they can spend the next day is what is required right now, and that's what the Empty Pantry Fund is doing."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.