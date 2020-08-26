Following months of public health orders restricting business operations, New Mexico is on track to ease some of the stringent measures the governor put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the return of indoor dining at limited capacity and said other restrictions will be lifted under a modified public health order that takes effect Saturday.
The changes come ahead of the Labor Day weekend, traditionally a time of large family gatherings, bustling campgrounds and a boost in tourism.
Asked whether the governor fears easing restrictions before the holiday weekend could lead to a return of surging virus numbers, spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email, "Any holiday weekend where people typically gather in large groups is a concern amid the ongoing pandemic.
"As the governor has said regarding previous holiday weekends," she continued, "it's critical that New Mexicans do not gather with others beyond their own household members, especially for Labor Day weekend. Any large gathering provides an opportunity for the virus to spread and worsen New Mexico's conditions."
The daily count of new cases jumped to 205 Wednesday, following several days of double-digit numbers statewide.
The governor's announcement also came as the New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously ruled her administration has the authority to prohibit indoor dining as a public safety measure. The restriction had been challenged by several eateries and the New Mexico Restaurant Association, which had decried it as "arbitrary and capricious."
Under the revised health order, the Governor's Office said, restaurants — including breweries, wineries, distilleries, cafes, coffee shops and similar establishments — will be permitted to allow indoor seating at 25 percent of capacity starting Saturday. Houses of worship also will be allowed to hold services at 40 percent capacity, an increase from 25 percent.
The eased restrictions will be in effect through at least mid-September.
The governor and health officials will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the changes as well as plans for public schools this fall.
Schools across the state are now operating remotely, with students and teachers meeting via online platforms.
Daily virus numbers surged in June and July after the state began reopening business operations. The governor responded by reimposing stricter health orders, and weeks later, the cases started to decline.
The state is meeting all but one of its "gating criteria" — officials’ term for COVID-19-related thresholds that must be met before New Mexico can begin softening restrictions.
“I know New Mexicans are ecstatic about our recent progress against COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement Wednesday. “But, given what we know about this virus, we must sound a note of caution: Our progress is only as good as our willingness to stay the course. This virus is still looking for opportunities to spread. We’ve got to adhere to COVID-safe practices in our day-to-day lives to minimize and eliminate those opportunities."
The virus's rate of transmission in the state has risen from a recent low of 0.70 to 1.01, but it remains below a target of 1.05 set by health officials. Any number above 1 means the virus is spreading.
Other gating criteria — such as daily case numbers, testing capacity, the rate of positive test results, and the number of intensive care beds and amount of personal protective equipment available at hospitals — are all being met.
The only measure the state isn't meeting is the amount of time it takes to isolate close contacts of a patient who tests positive for the coronavirus. According to the Department of Health, it now takes 47 hours, but the goal is 36 hours or less.
"We’re meeting 7 out of 8 of our reopening gating criteria," Department of Health spokesman David Morgan said in an email.
Morgan said it's "critical" to communicate with people who have had close contact with those who test positive to limit spread of the illness.
"I am so grateful to the New Mexicans who have made sacrifices and changed their behaviors to help get us to this point," the governor said in a statement.
"Now we must — we absolutely must — sustain it," she added. "[On Thursday,] we'll talk more about how far we've come and what we've still got to do, but I'm happy to announce these changes today and hope that New Mexicans feel that our hard work has begun to pay off.”
From KRQE: The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state does have the power to enact a Public Health Order and restrict or close indoor dining at restaurants.
Meaning that the Governor DOES have the NM Constitutional authority to close indoor dining if she believes that action saves lives. I am thankful for the State Supreme Court's logical ruling.
By the way, the US is a secular society. Fortunately our Founding Fathers wanted separation of 'Church and State.' It is impossible for me, as an American, to be blasphemous. And I beyond thankful for the genius of our Founding Fathers.
First I'll establish Truth, and work from there:
The vast-majority of this nation's Founding Fathers, we're practicing Christians.
Thus, without question, this nation was founded upon Judeo-Christian precepts and principles. The 1st Continental Congress, opened with numerous Christian prayers.
Be clear: There is not a single document crafted by the Founding Fathers with the
phrase "Separation of Church and State". Rather, the tired and well-worn battle cry of godless heathens is taken from "The Jefferson Letters" - a collection of personal letters by sometime agnostic Thomas Jefferson.
"Men will be ultimately governed by GOD, or by tyrants"
Benjamin Franklin
"I tremble for my country when I reflect GOD is just"
Thomas Jefferson
"I now make it my earnest prayer, that GOD would have the United States in his Holy protection...." George Washington
"By the hand of The God of Washington, Lincoln and Kennedy, The True and Only God of All Creation and All Generations, Almighty Yahweh, I will return a once-blessed and prosperous nation, to its rightful owners. Feds, Fascists, Frauds, Pharaohs and all allies, known and unknown, be da**ed."
+HRH Prince Michael of The House of David+
The last couple of days the number of tests were way down and guess what; less cases reported. Gee, this is fun, we can have whatever number we want.
Also, going unremarked, the lag in getting test results. The "numbers" they use for goals on tracking cases and contact tracing are "after" a positive result. Does anyone report on the time to GET the result. I can't find such info.
Meanwhile, at the grocery stores, folks wearing neck gaiters and bandannas, all acceptable as "face coverings". Thanks Michelle... And how about IR temperature scanning?? Thanks again. For her, its all PR, full stop...
Only statistic that matters is hospitalizations.
its affecting the tax revenue since oil is going down and no royalties coming in. but its all most election time and it will be back to normal or not when trump gets reelected....
How about lifting the idiotic 14 day quarantine for interstate travel that no one is enforcing. Last Friday the CDC said quarantines for international and interstate travel should be lifted.
The real question is, since the numbers really mean nothing scientifically due to the lags and inaccuracies in tests and results and inept contact tracing that is a joke, and she really ignores them, when will be arbitrarily and capriciously shut all businesses down again? She is living in a dream world in her own mind and making all this up as she goes along. We are being led by an insane fool, in DC and in NM.
I agree with you entirely, Mike. Governor Michelle is taking orders directly from the Democrat party masters above and does only as she's instructed. This national fiasco never occurred in South Dakota and several other states. The SD numbers were exactly the same on average basis compared to every other state that DID lock down. But the msm cannot reveal that information because their sponsors are big pharma and they don't want you knowing you have an immune system. When Michelle is declaring it's acceptable to attend church again, but only at 40% capacity, she's implying that the virus will attack if capacity is upwards of 50%. The virus "knows" when the numbers of congregants multiply. Michelle is also implying that God doesn't have a handle on this covid19 thing... only the government can handle this crisis. I know what's next... I'll be cursed for not being an obedient believer. I say wear your masks and take that vaccine as soon as it's available. But realize that the manufacturer has been officially waived from all liability. Believe It's All Good.
I'm neither a Democrat nor a Republican, still, you and Mike make great points. "Governor" Grisham serves -above all- the wholly-corrupted and false-god serving DNC. While her party, keeps her -and NM- at the bottom of their crooked lists.
Actually, God doesn't have a handle on the virus.
But the real questions are:
1. When will people understand that Governor Grisham's objectives are to save lives ad ensure our healthcare system is not overwhelmed?
2. That she is using the advise from her medical advisors and scientists?
3. That there is no conspiracy from the national Democrats or any one else?
4. That there is no vaccine for this highly infectious disease?
5. That the only way to limit the spread of this highly infectious disease is TO STAY HOME or if necessary LIMIT THE TIME YOU ARE OUTSIDE RUNNING ERRANDS or GOING TO CHURCH?
6. That each of us can help by wearing masks if we have to leave home?
7. That none of us, not one single person, has the freedom to expose other people to this virus?
And yes, get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available. Personally, I think being vaccinated should be mandatory by law.
Barry, Rabkin -is it? Be sure: All things, -even global pandemics- serve the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the True and Almighty Yahweh.
As MY forefather the blessed King David proclaimed: "Even the wicked, were created for the day of destruction".
So, save your blasphemous, opening-line for your friends and loved-ones.
