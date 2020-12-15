New Mexico's new Cabinet secretary for the Department of Health said she expects New Mexicans soon will be able to conduct their own COVID-19 tests at home.
Though she did not lay out a timeline for the do-it-yourself tests, which the Food and Drug Administration approved Tuesday, Dr. Tracie C. Collins said New Mexicans "absolutely" will have access to the test.
"Plans are underway and moving forward to have the at-home test available to New Mexico residents," Collins said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. "We are in the planning phase of that and moving forward.
"It's gonna be soon."
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday said the self-testing kit could be sold in places like drug stores so "a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes."
That news came as New Mexico continues to roll out its first supply of 17,550 doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which first will go to health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and to staff members and residents of long-term care facilities around the state.
The U.S. initiated its mass vaccination campaign Monday following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval of that vaccine.
Another vaccine, made by biotechnology company Moderna, may next be cleared for use after FDA scientists said it was 94 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.
Collins said if Moderna is approved, the state also will commit doses of that vaccine to long-term care facility staff and patients. She added the Department of Health would run other vaccines through a variety of channels, including the state's influential Medical Advisory Team, to ensure they are safe and can help "get as many people vaccinated as possible."
Collins said the arrival and use of the initial dose of the vaccine this week means "we begin to turn the tide, protecting ourselves and the community and moving toward a brighter day."
That first dose has been sent out to 30 hospitals statewide, she said.
Those receiving the shot will require a booster shot three weeks later — dosages that will come from future shipments of the vaccine, Collins said.
But she also said the vaccine does not guarantee safety as virus continues to spread. She said people still must wear protective masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing skills to blunt COVID's advance.
Since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it remains available on a voluntary basis, because federal guidelines do not require anyone to take the vaccine against their will.
Collins said she hopes within a year more than 70 percent of New Mexicans receive the vaccine.
By then, she said, there should be additional data on whether the vaccine reduces the transmission rate of the virus and whether "we can stop with the mask, the social distancing in a year."
Earlier this month, state officials warned the increasing number of New Mexicans contracting the virus might result in the implementation of a "crisis care" plan in hospitals by year's end.
Collins said the state is still preparing for that action.
"I'm hoping we don't reach that point but we have to watch the numbers," she said, adding that any large gatherings to celebrate either Thanksgiving or Christmas could lead to another surge in infections.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.