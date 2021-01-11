The number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico tumbled to 933 with 15 deaths, including a man from Santa Fe County, the state reported Monday.
Though state officials remain anxious about coronavirus case counts that had been on the rise early last week, only two New Mexico counties — Bernalillo and Doña Ana — added more than 100, according to the state Department of Health.
Santa Fe County added 69.
According to the state, the man from Santa Fe County who died from COVID-19 was in his 70s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. In all, 88 people in Santa Fe County have died from COVID-19. There have been 45 deaths in Rio Arriba County, 147 in Sandoval County and six in San Miguel County.
The state said 704 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with the disease.
