COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in New Mexico, though the state on Tuesday reported three more deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 750.
The deaths included two men from Doña Ana County and a woman in her 60s from Rio Arriba County.
The state announced 69 additional cases Tuesday. Five of those were in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County had 14 new cases, and San Juan County had nine.
In addition, two cases were reported among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.
Sixty-four people statewide were hospitalized as of Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, and 11,909 were listed as having recovered.
