New Mexico health officials on Monday announced 253 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the fifth straight day of more than 200 new cases in the state's daily count.
The state Department of Health also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
So far, the state has had 13,507 confirmed cases of the virus and 515 deaths. The deaths reported Monday were a man in his 60s from Bernalillo County and a man in his 70s from Sandoval County.
Santa Fe County had new eight new cases Monday, the state reported. Nearly two-thirds of the county's total cases, now at 275, are concentrated in the 87505 and 87507 ZIP codes, with 60 residents testing positive in the 87505 area and 121 in 87507.
Doña Ana County had the highest number of new cases Monday, with 85. Bernalillo County had 60.
There were two new cases among state inmates held at the Otero County Prison Facility, bringing the total number of infected state and federal prisoners held there to 725.
There are currently 129 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 2,033 New Mexico people hospitalized for the illness since the pandemic started, and 5,902 have recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.