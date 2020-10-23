State health officials on Friday reported another near-record number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the state's total count of infections past 40,000.
The 797 positive test results statewide included 56 in Santa Fe County. It was the third-highest count statewide.
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties logged by far the highest numbers, 197 and 130, respectively. Almost of half of the state's 33 counties saw double-digit numbers.
Three of the new cases were federal prisoners held in Otero County, while a dozen were state prison inmates.
The Department of Health reported seven more deaths Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in New Mexico to 960. The new deaths were five men from Bernalillo, Eddy, Lincoln, Sandoval and San Juan counties and two women from Doña Ana and Eddy counties.
The number of patients hospitalized in New Mexico for treatment of COVID-19 increased to 229 Friday from 213 a day earlier.
"As of today, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied," health officials said in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.