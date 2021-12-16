New Mexico recorded 33 additional coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday, among them a Santa Fe County woman in her 70s.
The striking toll came a day after the state reported 25 new deaths — still well above average. By comparison, one week ago the state had 14 new daily deaths.
New Mexico also had 1,299 new COVID-19 cases, 67 of them in Santa Fe County. Counties with the highest numbers of cases were Bernalillo, with 398; Doña Ana, 185; Chaves, 78; Sandoval, 74; San Juan, 55; Valencia, 54; and Roosevelt, 51.
The newly reported deaths also involved 10 people in Bernalillo County; seven in San Juan; three each in McKinley and Sandoval; two in Doña Ana; and one each in Colfax, Curry, Grant, Otero, Roosevelt, Taos and Valencia.
As of Thursday, 661 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 complications, up from 613 a day earlier.
The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — declined 0.1 percent to 9.8 percent from Wednesday.
It's unclear if the higher death toll is linked to increased contact during the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Christine Ross, the state epidemiologist, said during a recent briefing that the holiday can be “quite extended” for some people, meaning it likely wouldn't result in a corresponding one- or four-day case increase.
